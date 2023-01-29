'Chhatriwali' gets audience attention in OTT





Actress Rakul Preet Singh's latest flick, "Chhatriwali," opted for a direct digital release on ZEE5. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the flick received mixed reviews from critics. The OTT platform took to its social profiles and announced that the film is trending at the top spot on ZEE5.

Chhatriwali emphasizes sex education and the need for the usage of condoms in India so that women can be healthy without taking contraceptive pills."Chhatriwali" also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang, among others. Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie has Mangesh Dhakde and Rohan-Rohan's music.