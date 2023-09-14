Chhota K Naidu gets surprised with ‘Pedda Kapu-1’ output

The new age political thriller ‘Pedda Kapu-1’ is being made under the direction of sensible director Srikanth Addala with young talented Virat Karna as the hero. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing the film on Dwarka Creations who gave a blockbuster with ‘Akhanda’. The film is set to release on September 29.



The promotional content of the film is getting a tremendous response. The trailer which was released recently increased the hype of the movie. Star cinematographer Chhota K Naidu, who has done the film’s camera work, shared some memories about the film

What was your first impression when you heard the story of ‘Pedda Kapu-1’?

My journey with Srikanth Addala started when he made his first film ‘Kotta Bangaralokam’. He tells me the story of every film he has done since then. We want to do it together but due to some dates issue, I can’t do some. Coming to ‘Pedakapu-1’.. This is a different film. Srikanth said he will wait for me if necessary. Srikanth is very cool like his films. But with ‘Narappa’ a new transformation came in him. He also started acting in this. The moment the story of ‘Pedda Kapu-1’ was told, I felt it was as intense. After working for it, I was shocked as a cameraman that Srikanth directed such a film and gave such an output.

You worked as DOP for many action movies, Isn’t it difficult?

I do not use the word difficult. I love to work. I like to work very much. This story demands a new pattern, new colors and making. I found it challenging.

The trailer is visually very impactful, the reason for such best output?

Credit goes to the director in this regard. Such an output comes only with the help of the director. The same was said for the ‘Kotha Bangaru Lokam’ visuals. The thing to know here is director’s vision is more important than my excellence.

You have done films with many big stars. How did it feel to work with the new comer Virat?

I always respect the position of hero. The protagonist is important to me. I see him as a leader in a story. As a cameraman, I have a vision of how the protagonist should be. And Virat will never make you feel like he is a newcomer. He did a wonderful job like a seasoned actor. Heroine Pragathi also performed terrifically.