Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Pen Heartfelt Notes On The Occasion Of Their Mother Anjana Devi's Birthday…

Megastar Chiranjeevi never leaves a chance in showering love on his mother Anjana Devi. He also cooks yummy dishes for her in his leisure time and shares glimpses of those special moments on his Instagram page. Today being Anjana Devi's birthday, Chiru and his brother Naga Babu penned sweet notes on social media by sharing her birthday celebration pics. Even their sisters and dear younger brother Pawan Kalyan were also present on this special occasion.



Naga Babu Konidela

The pic is so beautiful as it has all 5 children of Anjana Devi in one frame. They happily posed with their mother and are happy celebrating her birthday. Naga Babu also wrote, "Celebrating the Birthday of our Life Line who blessed us with the "Gift of Life" will be ever grateful and indebted to the Love & Care you showered on us Amma."

Upasana Konidela

Even Upasana also shared lovely pics on her Twitter page and wished her dear Nainamma...

Happy happy birthday dearest Nainama 🤗❤️ love u. pic.twitter.com/W8BAmYBKoa — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) January 29, 2023

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Along with sharing the pic, Chiru also wrote, "మాకు జన్మని, జీవితాన్ని ఇచ్చిన అమ్మ పుట్టిన రోజు. జన్మజన్మలు నీకు బిడ్డలుగా పుట్టాలని కోరుకుంటూ… Happy Birthday అమ్మ !"

The first pic is the same one while the second one showcases her dear grandson Ram Charan kissing her with all love. The next one has Upasana Kamineni who is seen wishing Anjana Devi. In the second last one, one of Chiru's sisters is seen wishing her mother with a slice of cake. The last one is again a beautiful family pic!

Speaking about Chiranjeevi's work front, he was last seen in Waltair Veerayya movie which is still running successfully in the theatres. It minted more than 100 crores and is holding a positive talk at the ticket windows. He will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar… It is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago and might have a summer release date!