Emotional track ‘Mari Antha Kopam’ from ‘Bachhala Malli’ unveiled

Allari Naresh is all set to take on a compelling new role in his upcoming film Bachhala Malli, a rustic action entertainer directed by Subbu Mangadevvi. Produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Hasya Movies banner, the film is slated for release on December 20th. As the release date nears, the makers have unveiled the third single from the movie, Mari Antha Kopam, which has already struck a chord with listeners.

The track delves into the inner turmoil of Naresh's character, Bachhala Malli, capturing his emotional conflict as he reflects on past mistakes, ego, and addiction. Written by Poorna Chary, the poignant lyrics evoke vulnerability and regret, while Vishal Chandrashekhar’s orchestration complements the song’s reflective tone. Sai Vignesh’s heartfelt vocals elevate the emotional intensity of the number, further amplifying its impact.

The song video showcases an intense Allari Naresh, alongside Amritha Aiyer, who plays a key role in the film. The emotional depth portrayed in the track is a testament to Naresh's powerful performance, which continues to build anticipation for the film’s release.

Alongside Naresh and Aiyer, the movie features an ensemble cast including Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, and others. The film's cinematography is handled by Richard M Nathan, known for his work in Matti Kusthi and Rangam, while Chota K Prasad takes charge of editing. With its emotional storytelling and intense performances, Bachhala Malli is generating significant buzz ahead of its release.