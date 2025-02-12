Chiranjeevi Faces Backlash for Comments on Family Legacy, Gender

Megastar Chiranjeevi's remarks at the pre-release event of the upcoming film Brahma Anandha have triggered widespread debate and criticism. The event, held ahead of the film’s release on February 14, featured Chiranjeevi as the chief guest, where he made comments regarding family legacy and gender, sparking a national-level controversy.

During the event, anchor Suma presented a picture of Ram Charan’s daughter Kleenkara along with a photo of Chiranjeevi with his other grandchildren. Responding to this, Chiranjeevi remarked that being surrounded by only girls at home felt like living in a ladies' hostel. He further stated that he advised Ram Charan to have a boy to carry forward their family legacy.

“Charan, at least this time, I hope we have a boy. I want our legacy to continue. This girl means a lot, but I am afraid that we may have another girl again,” Chiranjeevi said. His two daughters also have two daughters each, while Ram Charan has one, making it a total of five granddaughters in the family.

These remarks have led to significant backlash, with many criticizing Chiranjeevi for reinforcing outdated gender norms. Social media platforms have been flooded with comments questioning whether legacy is exclusive to male heirs. Many argue that such statements, especially from a prominent public figure, undermine gender equality.

Chiranjeevi’s comments have also attracted national media attention, amplifying the controversy. While some believe he made the remarks in a light-hearted manner, the criticism remains strong. The statement that girls cannot be heirs has particularly drawn sharp reactions

At the same event, Chiranjeevi spoke about his grandfather Radhakrishna Naidu, revealing that he had two wives and was also in a relationship with another woman. He described his grandfather as a romantic person, adding that his family warned him against following a similar path. This statement has also faced disapproval from various quarters.

Furthermore, Chiranjeevi used an offensive term while reacting to memes about veteran comedian Brahmanandam, leading to further trolling on social media.