Chiranjeevi Pledges ₹1 Crore for Flood Relief in Telugu States

Chiranjeevi Pledges ₹1 Crore for Flood Relief in Telugu States
Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi has expressed deep concern over the hardships faced by the people in the Telugu states due to the recent floods. In a...

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi has expressed deep concern over the hardships faced by the people in the Telugu states due to the recent floods. In a heartfelt tweet, he conveyed his sorrow over the tragic loss of numerous innocent lives, describing the situation as "deeply disturbing."


Chiranjeevi praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments, led by their respective Chief Ministers, in improving the situation and urged everyone to contribute in some way to the ongoing relief efforts.

As part of his contribution, Chiranjeevi announced a donation of ₹1 crore, with ₹50 lakh each going to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also prayed for the quick recovery from these challenging times and for the safety of all affected individuals.

