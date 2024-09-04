Chiranjeevi Pledges ₹1 Crore for Flood Relief in Telugu States

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi has expressed deep concern over the hardships faced by the people in the Telugu states due to the recent floods. In a heartfelt tweet, he conveyed his sorrow over the tragic loss of numerous innocent lives, describing the situation as "deeply disturbing."





తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరద ప్రభావం వల్ల ప్రజలకు కలిగిన, కలుగుతున్న కష్టాలు నన్ను కలిచివేస్తున్నాయి. పదుల సంఖ్యలో అమాయక ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం ఎంతో విషాదకరం. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రుల నిర్దేశంలో రెండు ప్రభుత్వాలు శాయశక్తులా పరిస్థితిని మెరుగు పరచడానికి కృషి చేస్తున్నాయి.

మనందరం ఏదో… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 4, 2024

Chiranjeevi praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments, led by their respective Chief Ministers, in improving the situation and urged everyone to contribute in some way to the ongoing relief efforts.

As part of his contribution, Chiranjeevi announced a donation of ₹1 crore, with ₹50 lakh each going to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also prayed for the quick recovery from these challenging times and for the safety of all affected individuals.