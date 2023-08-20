Chiranjeevi slim look goes viral

Megastar Chiranjeevi latest outing “Bholaa Shankar”turned as a debacle at the box office. Meher Ramesh directed this film and ever since it was released, “Bholaa Shankar” has only been trolled.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi also did not make any public appearances in the last two weeks and this bothered the fans a bit. But now, two crazy pictures of the megastar have gone viral on social media and created a sensation of sorts. Seen in these pictures is a slim and trim Chiranjeevi looking all handsome. Fans are going gaga over these pictures of the megastar and want him to carry this look in one of his films.

As per the update, Chiranjeevi will be doing a film in the direction of Vassisht, who made Bimbisara with Kalyan Ram. This film is likely to be announced on Chiru’s birthday this coming 22nd August.















