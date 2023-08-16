Live
- Register FIR against AAP legislator in assault case: Akali Dal leader
- Coal scam case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response on pleas of ex-coal secretary, IAS officer against conviction
- Maharaja of J&K retained internal sovereignty, Adv Rajeev Dhawan tells Supreme Court
- Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells
- Cabinet clears PM Vishwakarma scheme for skilling traditional artisans
- Pawan Kalyan calls for protecting Erra Matti Dibbalu
- Cricket Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Ventures into Industry with Soft Drink Factory in Chamarajanagara
- Alarming chemical contamination discovered in popular beer brand; seizure of Rs 25 crore worth liquor
- Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here are some interesting facts about the former PM
- Nora Fatehi joins Varun Tej’s‘Matka’ workshop
Just In
Chiranjeevi undergoes knee surgery; will be staying in Delhi for a week!
Highlights
The latest update that we hear from Tollywood film circles is that Megastar Chiranjeevi has undergone knee-wash surgery in New Delhi.
The latest update that we hear from Tollywood film circles is that Megastar Chiranjeevi has undergone knee-wash surgery in New Delhi. The legendary actor will rest in Delhi for a week and then will return to Hyderabad.
For many days there have been rumors about the same, and now the official news has come out. To note, Tamannaah Bhatia, during the promotions of Bholaa Shankar, stated that Chiranjeevi had a lot of pain in his knee while shooting in a foreign country. Fans are wishing for a speedy recovery of the star actor.
On the professional front, it is being rumored that Chiranjeevi’s next two films will be with Kalyan Krishna and “Bimbisara” fame Vashista.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS