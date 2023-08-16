Chiranjeevi undergoes knee surgery; will be staying in Delhi for a week!

The latest update that we hear from Tollywood film circles is that Megastar Chiranjeevi has undergone knee-wash surgery in New Delhi. The legendary actor will rest in Delhi for a week and then will return to Hyderabad.

For many days there have been rumors about the same, and now the official news has come out. To note, Tamannaah Bhatia, during the promotions of Bholaa Shankar, stated that Chiranjeevi had a lot of pain in his knee while shooting in a foreign country. Fans are wishing for a speedy recovery of the star actor.

On the professional front, it is being rumored that Chiranjeevi’s next two films will be with Kalyan Krishna and “Bimbisara” fame Vashista.