Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ kicks off new schedule in Hyderabad

Exciting news for fans of Telugu cinema as megastar Chiranjeevi and leading actress Trisha Krishnan reunite on-screen for the upcoming socio-fantasy film "Vishwambhara," helmed by director Vassishta Mallidi. The latest shooting schedule for the much-anticipated project kicked off in Hyderabad, focusing on pivotal scenes featuring the dynamic lead duo.









Joining the illustrious cast are Surbhi, Ramya Pasupaleti, Esha Chawla, and Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri in supporting roles, with UV Creations providing steadfast support as the production banner. Adding to the grandeur of the film is the musical brilliance of Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, whose enchanting score promises to elevate the cinematic experience to new heights.









Mark your calendars for January 10, 2025, as Vishwambhara is set to hit the screens with a bang. With its stellar cast, engaging narrative, and captivating music, the film is poised to captivate audiences and create a lasting impact in the hearts of moviegoers.







