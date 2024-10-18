Choreographer Anee Defends Jani Master amid POCSO allegations, calls for fair investigation

Live
Choreographer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anee Master has publicly supported fellow choreographer Jani Master, who is currently facing a POCSO case and remains in police custody.
Choreographer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anee Master has publicly supported fellow choreographer Jani Master, who is currently facing a POCSO case and remains in police custody. During a press meet in Hyderabad, Anee expressed her concerns, particularly over the decision to cancel Jani’s National Award due to the ongoing case.
Anee acknowledged that if Jani is found guilty, he should face the consequences but stressed that the case is still under investigation. She questioned the accusations, pointing out that the same victim had previously spoken positively about Jani Master. “I am confused by the sudden change in stance,” she said, describing her two-year experience working with him as positive.
Addressing the sensitive issue of the casting couch in the industry, Anee shared that she had never encountered such situations and found the allegations against Jani unsettling.
Anee also clarified the matter of a dance union card requested by Jani’s wife for the victim, stating that the denial was based on union regulations and not linked to Jani’s role as President of the Dance Association.
Members of the Dancers’ Union echoed similar sentiments, defending Jani Master’s character and opposing the revocation of his National Award. They emphasized his 25-year contribution to the industry and urged for a fair, unbiased investigation into the case, cautioning against spreading false propaganda.