Chris Martin’s Apology for Colonialism Steals the Show: The Coldplay Show

Mumbai witnessed an unforgettable evening as Coldplay took the stage at the DY Patil Stadium for their Mumbai concert, leaving fans in awe. Frontman Chris Martin’s humility shone through as he addressed the audience with a heartfelt apology for colonialism, drawing thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd.

During his speech, Martin expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, saying, “This is our fourth visit to India, and the second time we’ve played, but the first time we’ve done our own show here. We couldn’t ask for a better audience. Thank you for forgiving us for all the bad things Great Britain has done and welcoming us into your home.”

Chris Martin at Coldplay Mumbai yesterday:“Thank you for forgiving us for all the bad things Britain has done and (still) welcoming us to your home”British meltdown incoming 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3A15HEtFhH — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) January 19, 2025

The band’s long-awaited Music of the Spheres World Tour officially kicked off in Mumbai, with performances scheduled on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. They are also set to perform at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, making their return to India after their 2016 appearance at the Global Citizen Festival.

Adding a personal touch to the evening, Chris Martin charmed the audience by speaking in Hindi. Videos of him greeting the crowd with, “Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We