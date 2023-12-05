CID's Beloved Fredericks, Actor Dinesh Phadnis, Passes Away: Co-star Dayanand Shetty Confirms

In a somber moment for the entertainment industry, actor Dinesh Phadnis, renowned for his portrayal of the affable CID officer Fredericks on the popular Sony TV show CID, has left us. His co-star, Dayanand Shetty, shared the heartbreaking news with Indian Express, revealing that Dinesh took his last breath at 12:08 am.



Dinesh Phadnis, who had been receiving treatment at Mumbai's Tunga Hospital, will be laid to rest at the Daulat Nagar Crematorium in Borivali East. Last week, rumors circulated about the actor suffering a heart attack, but Dayanand Shetty clarified that Dinesh was battling liver damage, not a cardiac issue.

Speaking about the unfortunate turn of events, Shetty emphasized, "Firstly, it wasn't a heart attack; it was liver damage, because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad. For the last two days, he has been very critical. Today morning (Sunday) also I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon."

He further explained, "Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely. That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines."

Dinesh Phadnis, known for infusing humor and innocence into his character, played the role of Fredericks alongside Shivaji Satam and Aditya Shrivastava on CID. In an interview reflecting on how he secured the role, Dinesh recalled, "I remember I was struggling for roles, and wherever I went to seek work, I met B P Singh (producer of CID). I am not aware if it was sheer luck or coincidence. Finally, he asked me if I wanted to join CID, and that's how my journey began. Later, I also took up Aahat."

He added, "The show earlier had no humor at all. So I was chosen to be the comic relief. And I must say that I have received great response from the masses," highlighting the impact and popularity of his contribution to the iconic television series. The entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of a talented actor who brought joy to countless viewers through his memorable performances.