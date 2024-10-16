‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer offers a complete entertainment package

Varun Dhawan and Samantha star in the highly anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK, with the trailer recently released. The series promises to be an exciting mix of action, drama, and fun, offering a complete entertainment package.

In Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha plays Honey, a mother with a young daughter, while Varun Dhawan takes on the role of Bunny, an orphan-turned-spy. Together, the duo is recruited by a spy agency, setting the stage for thrilling drama and action-packed sequences. The chemistry and playful banter between Varun and Samantha are expected to be a highlight of the series.

The supporting cast features renowned actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikander Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parishar, and Kashvi Majmundar, adding depth to the story.

Written by Sita R Menon, Raj & DK, and produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, the series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Citadel: Honey Bunny will debut on Prime Video on November 7, available in India and over 240 countries worldwide.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this action-packed drama, which promises to be a must-watch global event.