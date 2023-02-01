Citadel: Raj & DK Say, 'They Are Absolutely Thrilled To Work With Samantha Again'

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is in the best phase of her career… Her latest movie Shaakuntalam is ready to hit the theatres in a couple of weeks. Being a periodic love tale of King Dushtyant and Shakuntala, it makes Sam look in complete regal appeal. Off late, she announced her next movie Citadel and dropped the new poster on social media a few hours ago. Now, even the makers Raj & DK also shared their excitement as they are collaborating with Sam for the second time after 'The Family Man 2' web series. Bollywood's ace actor Varun Dhawan is the lead actor of this movie.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Super excited to team up with this powerhouse once again! Welcome @Samanthaprabhu2 to the world of Citadel! Now filming".

Sam looked terrific posing in a leather jacket and denim pants! On this special occasion, Raj & DK also said, "We are elated to work with Samantha once again after The Family Man. Once we had the script down on paper, she was an obvious choice for this character. We couldn't be happier to have her on board. We are thrilled to have started production on Citadel India. The first leg is being shot in India, before we move onwards to Serbia and South Africa. We have an amazing crew and a tremendously talented cast, which makes the creative process all the more exciting."

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video also spoke to the media and said, "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Samantha once again. She made her streaming debut with The Family Man Season Two, on Prime Video, and is one of the most talented artistes in the industry today. We can't wait for audiences to see her on screen in a brand new avatar, along with Varun and the incredibly talented ensemble cast we have on board for this series," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

She also added, "The canvas for the Indian installment of Citadel is larger than life but the treatment and texture is retro, rooted, and quirky. The series is being shot extensively across India and international locales. With Raj & DK steering this ship and a terrifically talented cast, we are confident that the series is going to be nothing short of a spectacle."

Finally, Samantha said, "When Prime Video and Raj & DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him."

Going with the details of Citadel, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will be directing and bankrolling the project under their D2R Films banner. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!