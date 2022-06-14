CM Bommai gets teary-eyed while watching ‘777 Charlie’

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got emotional after watching the Kannada movie '777 Charlie' which celebrates the bond between a man and his dog. Tears welled up his in his eyes and the Chief Minister was seen wiping his tears as he emerged out of the cinema hall.

The movie made the Chief Minister remember 'Sunny', his family pet dog, which passed away recently. The love between man and dog is the best example of pure and unconditional love, Bommai said. He was full of praise for hero of the movie Rakshit Shetty and team. The movie has effectively portrayed the sensitive and emotional relationship between man and dog, he said.

Care for street dogs

Expressing his compassion for street dogs, the Chief Minister said that he would discuss with experts to come out with an initiative to take care of canines.

"There is a proposal to formulate a special programme to encourage dog trainers. We should encourage adoption of stray dogs. Stray dogs and other animals should be protected. Film director Kiran has succeeded in presenting the emotional aspects of the man-dog relationship. Rakshit Shetty's performance is stupendous. It is a great film," he said and urged the people to watch it.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to care for animals. "We are proud that the Kannada movies are attaining international fame with movies like 777 Charlie and KGF 2."

Film City

The site for the proposed Film City in Mysuru has already been finalised. An international level film city would be established with modern studios and other facilities in consultation with those interested in joining hands as a joint venture, Bommai said.