Coldplay Rocks Ahmedabad: Biggest Concert in India’s History

Coldplay concluded their India tour with a grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The concert, coinciding with India’s 76th Republic Day, drew a record-breaking crowd of 1.34 lakh fans, making it the largest concert in Indian history.

The band’s frontman, Chris Martin, captivated the audience with a special performance of patriotic songs, including “Vande Mataram” and “Maa Tujhe Salaam,” adding a unique touch to the Republic Day celebrations.

Among the crowd was Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, whose presence didn’t go unnoticed. Martin acknowledged the fast bowler during the show, addressing him as “my brother” and praising his skills. “Oh Jasprit Bumrah, the best bowler in cricket. We didn’t enjoy destroying the England batting line-up,” Martin quipped, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Adding to the cricket connection, Martin showcased a video montage of Bumrah’s bowling highlights and displayed a signed Test jersey from the cricketer on stage, further thrilling fans. Chris Martin, known for his engaging stage presence, donned an alien mask during one segment of the show, creating a memorable visual for attendees. Following the tradition set during their Mumbai performances, Martin also dedicated a song to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The Ahmedabad concert marked the final leg of Coldplay’s India tour, which included four performances. The band played in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, before heading to Ahmedabad for shows on January 25 and 26. Disney+ Hotstar live-streamed the Ahmedabad concert, allowing fans across the country to witness the historic event. The tour’s success has cemented Coldplay’s status as one of the most beloved international bands in India.