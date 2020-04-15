Competition hots up for Kannada movie remake rights

Malayalam and Kannada movies have often had niche presence in the southern film market, with cine patrons liking them for the offbeat approaches these films take up. There have been quite a few remakes from both these languages in the recent past into Telugu and Tamil languages.

News is that a Kannada film 'Dia' released in February last is now being actively considered as a hot prospect for remake in other southern languages. The producer of the film, Krishna Chaitanya told a Tamil daily recently that he has received close to 60 calls enquiring about the remake rights, with one producer wanting to buy the rights for all major languages. According to him, there have been enquiries from America too. The Telugu film makers too are reportedly keen to bag it for the local market.

The film has received favourable reviews, being hailed as a 'heart-warming, unique love story'. Despite a slow beginning, the film seems to have engaged audience attention as according to Wikipedia 'the story is centred on the external and internal experiences and dialogues of the female protagonist'. It has already been streamed on Amazon Prime since March, a month after its release on February 7. A Valentine's Day special, it hit the bull's eye effortlessly in its home territory and now awaits other movie zones to receive it positively.