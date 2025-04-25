Congratulations to Sharanya who is climbing the heights of success... Sharanya shined with 437 marks

Sharanya, who fulfilled her parents' dreams, is congratulated for securing the second rank in the state in the Inter.. The eight-year-old Sharanya, who achieved an excellent success with 437/440 marks in the B.P.C. group in a private college in Medchal district, is the daughter of Dr. Raghavendra and Dr. Ramadevi, who is working as a medical officer at the Kushaiguda (Jammigadda) Primary Health Center.

Born to doctors, Sharanya has also set a good record in her studies. Following the path shown by her mother Dr. Ramadevi, Sharanya achieved the second rank in the state with her hard work. This success was celebrated with cheers by the family members. Grandmother Gummidala Narender Lalitha, grandmother Seetharamachari, Vijayamma, brother Dattatreya, and sister Sravani, all the family members congratulated Sharanya and called her a source of pride for their family.