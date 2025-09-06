‘Conjuring: The Last Rites’ opens to huge response in India

Hollywood continues to dominate Indian theatres in 2025, with yet another blockbuster making a strong impact. After the successes of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Superman, it is now Conjuring: The Last Rites that has taken centre stage, drawing huge crowds across the country.

The film marks the final chapter of the iconic Conjuring franchise, and its advance bookings in India have been phenomenal. Paid premieres held last night in select metro cities witnessed packed houses, and today, most shows in both metro and tier-two cities are either sold out or filling up rapidly.

Industry analysts suggest that Conjuring: The Last Rites could rake in around ₹20 crores gross on its opening day in India—a remarkable figure for a horror film. This response is credited to the strong fanbase the franchise enjoys, combined with the genre’s ability to deliver an intense big-screen experience.

The first two Conjuring films were massive hits in India, while the third instalment received a mixed response. However, with high anticipation surrounding the finale, trade experts believe the film has all the potential to join the coveted ₹100 crore club, much like F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

If positive word of mouth sustains, Conjuring: The Last Rites could well end up as one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in India, cementing the franchise’s legacy as a global horror phenomenon.