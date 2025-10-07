‘Constable’ is inspired by real-life incidents: Varun Sandesh

Actor Varun Sandesh, who rose to fame with his debut film Happy Days, shared his nostalgic connection with October as his upcoming film gears up for release this month. “I will never forget October because my first film Happy Days, released in October 2007, changed my life. Now, as this film releases in the same month, those memories are coming back,” said the actor at the film’s pre-release event held at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad.

The film, starring Varun Sandesh and Madhulika Varanasi, is produced by Balagam Jagadish under the banner of Jagruthi Movie Makers and directed by Aryan Subhan S.K. Speaking at the event, Varun shared, “This story is inspired by real-life social issues and blends commercial elements with entertainment and a strong message.”

Producer Balagam Jagadish revealed that the film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and will release on October 10. “We have depicted the consequences of a girl being humiliated. It’s a film that both girls and parents should watch,” he said.

Director Aryan Subhan S.K. added, “The positive response to the trailer and songs boosted our confidence. This film was made possible because of the producer’s trust and creative freedom.”

The film also features Duvvasi Mohan, Ravi Varma, Surya, and Kalpalatha in key roles, with music composed by Subhash Anand and cinematography by Hazarath Sheikh (Vali).