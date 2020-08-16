Corona fails to stop Tollywood marriages

This lockdown season has turned into official wedding season for Tollywood. Three most eligible bachelors of Telugu film industry have got hitched leaving all their fans happy and joyous.



It all started with young actor Nikhil Siddhartha's wedding with his girlfriend Dr Pallavi on May 14 amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Their wedding took place at a farmhouse in Hyderabad and it was attended by a few family members.





Then another young actor of Tollywood, Nithiin followed the footsteps of Nikhil and got hitched to Shalini Kandukuri on July 26. Nithiin's wedding took place at Taj Faluknama Palace in a gala and grandeur way. Although there were limited guests, a few close family members and friends present at the occasion, but the couple's marriage was a grand event.





Next in the line was our Tollywood's Bhallaladeva Rana Daggubati. This handsome hulk got married to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. The wedding took place at Ramanaidu Studios and only 30 guests were invited to the wedding. Rana opted to go with VR boxes and made all his dear ones and industry mates to witness his wedding using technology. Only Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun and his family members were present at the venue and rest all attended the marriage virtually.



The regal wedding attire of Miheeka Bajaj just stole the hearts. Her cream and gold wedding lehenga was specially designed by Anamika Khanna. This hand-done zardosi outfit was enhanced with the finest form of chikankari and gold metal work teamed with a woven gold dupatta. It took 10,000 hours to create this master-piece. Coming to her jewellery, all the ornaments had a touch of royal design and made of diamonds. The uncut diamond layered necklace with drop earrings, matha patti, nath and a stack of bangles awed everyone.

Now, we all need to speak about the Mega family daughter Niharika Konidela. This cute girl got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on August 14. Even their engagement was held in a gala manner but following the strict rules of Covid-19 pandemic. The whole mega family was present at this gala event and blessed the couple with all their heart-warming wishes. Both Niharika and Chaitanya looked stunning in the purple outfits. Going with their nickname 'NisChay' both are ready to get hitched in February, 2021. Ram Charan Tej, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, Surekha and all others looked classy in the regal outfits and made the event gleam with their love and joy.





On the whole, this lockdown period made our Tollywood boys to get hitched. Well, we hope they have a happy married life and enjoy to the core.

