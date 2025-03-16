‘Court – State vs A Nobody’team celebrates success

The latest sensation from Wall Poster Cinema, Court – State vs A Nobody, starring Priyadarshi, has taken the box office by storm. Directed by Ram Jagadish and produced by PrashanthiTipirneni, with Deepti Ganta as co-producer, the film received an overwhelming response during its premieres. Released worldwide on March 14, the courtroom drama has been declared a unanimous blockbuster, with packed theatres and exceptional reviews. To mark this achievement, the team hosted a "Celebration of Audience Verdict" event.

Natural Star Nani, speaking at the event, expressed his gratitude to the audience: "I have always believed in two things—scripts and audiences. The script won our team over, and the audience turned Court into a success. This weekend felt like a festival, and I am proud of the entire team. The journey of Court has just begun, and I believe its name will resonate for a long time."

Lead actor Priyadarshi reflected on the film's impact post-Balagam, stating, "When Ram narrated the story, I felt its power instantly. Deepti and Prashanthi's support propelled us to great heights. Every member of the team has given their best, and I'm grateful for this journey."

Veteran actor Shivaji called Court a once-in-a-lifetime role, likening Nani to Superstar Krishna for backing bold cinema. Director Ram Jagadish shared his pride in the film’s success, while actors Rohini, Harsha Vardhan, and Shubhalekha Sudhakar praised the film’s writing and execution.

With stellar performances, gripping storytelling, and an emotional connect, Court is proving to be one of the biggest hits of the year.