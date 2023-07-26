Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry

We have seen many successful creative pairs in the realm of music (Shankar-Jaikishan), dialogue writing (Salim-Javed) and cinematic synergies (Director Guru Dutt and writer Abrar Alvi). However, can too many creative viewpoints spoil the cinematic broth? The success stories of legendary filmmakers like the Coen brothers prove otherwise. In Indian cinema too, collaborative efforts continue to elevate the art of storytelling.

Here is our pick of dynamic creative pairs who are re energising entertainment with refreshing content.

1. Abbas – Mustan

Entering the industry nearly four decades ago, the siblings – Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla - popularly known as Abbas-Mustan, are one of the most successful producer-director duos in Indian cinema. They ventured into Bollywood in 1990 after directing two Gujarati films. It was the success of their second Hindi film, 'Khiladi', that propelled them into the list of hitmakers, followed by 'Baazigar'. Shahrukh Khan's portrayal of Ajay in 'Baazigar' and the gripping revenge storyline set a trend, inspiring the duo to create more suspenseful thrillers like 'Soldier', 'Humraaz', and the 'Race' franchise. In 2007, they launched their own production house and are now all set to thrill the viewers once again with their upcoming movie, '3 Monkeys'.

2. Raj-DK

The creative duo from Andhra Pradesh, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D K, popularly known as Raj and DK, shot into popularity in Bollywood through the movies '99', 'Shor in The City', and 'Go Goa Gone'. Since the success of their web series 'The Family Man,' featuring Manoj Bajpayee in 2019, the duo has become one of the most sought-after content makers in India. They are known for their unique approach to storytelling and effectively blending humour, drama, and suspense in their projects. They also created the webseries 'Farzi,' for Amazon Prime. This was a riveting scam saga - a sub-genre that is less explored on the Indian silver screen but is growing popular on OTT platforms. The creators will soon be coming up with the third season of 'The Family Man'.

3. Arjun – Kartk

Creators Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, popularly known as Arjun-Kartk, are two of the most prominent content creators in the Indian entertainment space. Having founded the multifaceted production powerhouse GSEAMS, they are leaving a mark on various content verticals across languages and genres. They hit the headlines recently for their superhit con-man drama 'Rafuchakkar' which reached the number one spot on JioCinema. Their next project 'Taali' is based on the life of transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant and has already created a massive buzz. 'Taali' will feature former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen in a never-before-seen role. It will soon be released on JioCinema. Be it 'Rafuchakkar' or 'Taali', with their intuitive ability to identify unique themes for their productions, the duo have already provided some top-notch content, which helped them establish themselves among the top-5 list of creators. Some of their other hits include 'Samantar'- the Marathi webseries and 'Raktanchal' streaming on MX Player and 'Naxalbari' streaming on Zee5.

4. Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda

The latest entry to the list is the duo - Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nandawish - who will soon release their debut production venture, 'Haddi.' Though it is their maiden venture, it is expected to be clutter-breaking not just for its unusual theme but its sterling cast headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Raadhika also revealed later that she was involved in key aspects like casting, which, according to her, is one of the key responsibilities of the producers. With their passion and dedication to the craft of storytelling, they are poised to make a strong impact on the Indian cinema scene.

5. Pushkar–Gayathri

The Chennai-based couple, Pushkar and Gayatri, made a remarkable entry into the film industry as directors through the smash-hit 'Vikram Vedha'. The Tamil film featuring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, noted for its genre defining treatment, thrilling BGM, and intense plot, is now considered to be a cult hit. Later, they remade it in Hindi with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Subsequently, they entered the world of web content with their production house, Wallwatcher Films, producing 'Suzhal: The Vortex' and the thriller 'Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie,' with S J Surya, Laila, and Nassar in lead roles.