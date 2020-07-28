Cricketer Irfan Pathan plays a cop in Vikram-starrer

'Chiyaan' Vikram, the chameleon- like star in Tamil cinema who works extraordinarily hard to fit into various roles he essays has his 'Cobra' film lined up in which he is to be seen in seven roles.

Playing an interesting part in this action tri-lingual, to be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi is Irfan Pathan, who has already gained a lot of interest on how he would fit into his debut role.

Speaking to the media, the former pace bowler revealed that he would be playing a police man in his forthcoming release. He joins Harbhajan Singh, his former teammate who is also acting in two Tamil films, under production.