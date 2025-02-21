‘Daaku Maharaaj’ roars on Netflix after massive box office run

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj has made a powerful impact at the box office, amassing a whopping ₹130 crore worldwide. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the high-octane action entertainer captivated audiences with Balakrishna’s mass appeal and Thaman’s electrifying background score.

The film has now arrived on Netflix, streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles. Unlike the usual four-week theatrical window in Tollywood, DaakuMaharaaj hit digital screens after six weeks, adding to the anticipation.

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with rumors that Urvashi Rautela’s scenes were removed from the OTT version. However, these speculations are baseless, as the Bollywood actress remains part of the digital release. Interestingly, her repeated mention of Daaku Maharaaj’s ₹105 crore gross in Bollywood interviews helped the film gain more traction among Hindi audiences.

Featuring Bobby Deol as the menacing antagonist, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and others in key roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, DaakuMaharaaj continues to entertain audiences, now reaching a wider digital audience on Netflix.