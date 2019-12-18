Dabangg 3 Kannada Because Of Sudeep, Says Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's popular franchise Dabangg is gearing up to hit theatres on December 20. The crew is on a promotion spree. Salman Khan, Sonakshi, Prabhu Deva and Sudeep held a press conference as part of promotions in the city.

Salman received a rousing welcome from the Kannada fans and journalists. The franchise is all set to be released in Kannada for the first time. The makers are kicked about the response to the teaser and trailer in Kannada and hoping the fill will earn as much love as the Hindi one.

Addressing the media, Salman said Dabangg 3 was happening in Karnataka because of his good friend Sudeep. When asked about expectations from the audience to Dabangg 3, Sudeep said more than expectations, his desire is to gain same love from the Kannada audience for the Kannada version of the movie as the Hindi one. Also, he said Dabangg as a franchise by itself already enjoyed a huge popularity.

Dabangg 3 is an action comedy that revolves around the life of a happy-go-lucky cop. The first two instalments of the film were blockbuster hits. The film is directed by choreographer-director Prabhu Deva. The movie is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. Sandeep Shirodkar and Sajid-Wajid have scored the music for the film.

The film has an ensemble cast including the likes of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha.