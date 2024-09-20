Live
‘Dakshina’ trailer garners overwhelming response
Renowned director Osho Tulasi Ram, known for his trendsetting women-centric films Mantra and Mangala, is back with his latest project, Dakshina. Produced by Ashok Shinde under the banner of Cult Concepts, the film stars Kabali fame Sai Dhansika in the lead role, alongside Mahabharat Murders actor RishavBasu in a key role.
The trailer for Dakshina, launched by acclaimed director Buchi Babu, has garnered an overwhelming response from audiences. The film promises to deliver a suspense-filled psycho-thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Scheduled for release in theaters on October 4, Dakshina is expected to redefine the thriller genre in Tollywood.
Producer Ashok Shinde expressed confidence in the film's potential, with Dakshina set to be distributed in the Nizam region by Mythri Movies. The film also features Sneha Singh, Karuna, Meghana Chowdary, ArnaMuler, and Naveen, with cinematography by Ramakrishna (R.K.) and music composed by Balaji.With a gripping storyline and a talented cast, Dakshina is poised to make a lasting impact on Telugu cinema.