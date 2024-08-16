‘Dangal’ beauty dazzles in latest photoshoot

Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her role in Dangal, is dazzling fans with her latest photoshoot.

The actress dons a stunning black velvet gown that perfectly accentuates her curves, exuding sultry elegance.

Her cascading hair and bold pink lipstick add a vibrant touch, enhancing her already captivating presence.

Posing sensuously on a plush sofa, Fatima's glossy makeup and confident gaze highlight her as a true bombshell.

The photoshoot radiates glamour and sophistication, showcasing her ability to effortlessly command attention.

Fatima's stunning look has left fans mesmerized and eager for more of her captivating style.