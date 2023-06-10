‘Darshana’ song actress to make her Tollywood debut soon!

Everyone in Telugu states were aware of the song ‘Darshana’ from “Hridayam,” a Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama starring Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, was a blockbuster. Darshana became quite famous with this movie, and especially the song turned out to be a massive chartbuster. Darshana’s stunning performance made her everyone’s favorite. She had been in the industry for a long time, but she got a huge breakthrough with “Hridayam.”

Later she acted in another Malayalam blockbuster “Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.” The latest to be known is that this Malayali beauty will make her Tollywood debut soon. Anupama signed her new Telugu project that will be directed by Kandregula of “Cinema Bandi” fame.

Darshana will share screen space with another Keralite in her Telugu debut film, as per the official info. The movie will be produced by Vijay Donkada, who served as the executive producer for “Cinema Bandi.” Further details regarding the film are yet to be revealed.