Dasara Movie HD Leaked Online on IBOMMA and Movierulz, Other Torrent sites

Tollywood had an impressive start to the summer season of 2023 with the release of "Dasara," starring popular actor Nani. The movie turned out to be the highest-grossing film in Nani's career and the first ever to surpass 2 million dollars at the USA box office. Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, "Dasara" features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and marks its success by making its OTT debut on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam audio, with English subtitles. After running in theaters for four weeks, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix. Nani's friend in the film is played by Kannada actor Deekshith Shetty.

The piracy website Ibomma, along with Tamilrockers, Movierulz, tamilmv, and filmyzilla, has leaked the recently released film "Dasara," starring Natural Star Nani. These websites have been causing trouble for the film and television industry for years, and they regularly leak high-profile projects in high definition quality. Despite the efforts of the film industry and court orders, these websites continue to operate and change their domain extensions frequently.

The Hans India film critic gave "Dasara" a 2.75-star rating in their review, praising Nani's acting and promotion of the film. The movie follows a straightforward story with no significant twists but plenty of emotions. Nani, along with Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, deliver exceptional performances, keeping the movie engaging. The first half of the film focuses on the friendship between Nani and Dharani, but the pace slows down at times, leading to a dragged feel. However, the pre-interval twist comes as a surprise and leaves an impact. The movie picks up again with a love failure song and engaging chase and killing scenes before the interval, setting the stage for an exciting second half.