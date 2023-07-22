Live
Date and time locked for Kanguva first glimpse
“Kanguva,” a prestigious project in the career of Suriya, will be hitting the big screens in early 2024. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film deals with the past life concept. Suriya plays a mighty warrior in this visual mega spectacle which will also release in 3D format.
It was already announced by the movie unit that the first glimpse will be unveiled on 23rd July. Now the makers announced that the glimpse will arrive at 12:01 AM on 23rd July. A poster was released to notify the same in which a sword covers Suriya’s face. Suriya has scars on his face in this poster. Dazzling beauty Disha Patani is playing the female lead. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes. Studio Green, in association with UV Creations, is bankrolling this biggie.