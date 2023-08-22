  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Date and venue locked for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Date and venue locked for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding
x

Date and venue locked for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Highlights

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged secretly at the groom’s house in Hyderabad recently. Ever since this happened, there is a lot of curiosity about when the couple will tie the knot.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged secretly at the groom’s house in Hyderabad recently. Ever since this happened, there is a lot of curiosity about when the couple will tie the knot.

Well, the latest update is that the elders of the family have locked November 1st as the wedding date of the couple. The simple family wedding will happen in Italy and a special location has been booked. The entire mega family will be leaving for Italy for a three-day wedding as per the news. Lavanya is wrapping up her assignment and making herself free for the wedding.

On the other hand, Varun Tej is ready with his new film “Gandeevadhari Arjuna” which will release on the 25th of this month. Praveen Sattaru has directed this film on a massive note.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X