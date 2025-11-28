De De Pyaar De 2 Day 14 Box Office: Total Reaches ₹67.50 Crore India Net

De De Pyaar De 2 has finished fourteen days in cinemas.

The film earned 1.15 crore on Day 14.

Its total India net collection is now 67.50 crore.

The movie made 66.35 crore in the first thirteen days.

The film is still holding steady.

India and Worldwide Figures

India net

67.50 crore

India gross

80.60 crore

Overseas

22.90 crore

Worldwide total

103.50 crore

Day 14 Occupancy

The Hindi occupancy for Day 14 was 7.73 percent.

Morning shows were at 5.30 percent.

Afternoon shows were at 7.67 percent.

Evening shows were at 7.86 percent.

Night shows were at 10.08 percent.

Region Performance

Mumbai and NCR had average numbers.

Hyderabad and Bengaluru did slightly better.

Chennai saw very high turnout in the evening.

Other regions stayed low to moderate.

About the Film

The film is directed by Anshul Sharma.

It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films.

It stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey and Gautami Kapoor.