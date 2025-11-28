De De Pyaar De 2 Day 14 Box Office: Total Reaches ₹67.50 Crore India Net
De De Pyaar De 2 collected 1.15 crore on Day 14, taking its total to 67.50 crore India net. Check the simple box office update, occupancy details and regional performance.
De De Pyaar De 2 has finished fourteen days in cinemas.
The film earned 1.15 crore on Day 14.
Its total India net collection is now 67.50 crore.
The movie made 66.35 crore in the first thirteen days.
The film is still holding steady.
India and Worldwide Figures
India net
67.50 crore
India gross
80.60 crore
Overseas
22.90 crore
Worldwide total
103.50 crore
Day 14 Occupancy
The Hindi occupancy for Day 14 was 7.73 percent.
Morning shows were at 5.30 percent.
Afternoon shows were at 7.67 percent.
Evening shows were at 7.86 percent.
Night shows were at 10.08 percent.
Region Performance
Mumbai and NCR had average numbers.
Hyderabad and Bengaluru did slightly better.
Chennai saw very high turnout in the evening.
Other regions stayed low to moderate.
About the Film
The film is directed by Anshul Sharma.
It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films.
It stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey and Gautami Kapoor.