Deadmau5 stumbles off stage at Coachella 2025, calls it ‘Probably my last’

Canadian music producer and DJ Deadmau5, known offstage as Joel Zimmerman, had a turbulent return to Coachella 2025 over the weekend, leaving fans stunned after an intoxicated performance on the Quasar stage. Performing under his techno alias Testpilot alongside fellow electronic artist Zhu, the set was cut short after Deadmau5 appeared visibly inebriated, slurred his words, and ultimately collapsed behind the DJ booth.

The DJ's antics quickly spread across social media, and by the next morning, Deadmau5 had taken to Instagram to address the situation. In a series of humorous yet regretful posts, he apologized for the incident, admitted he didn't remember much of the night, and hinted that this may have been his final Coachella appearance. "I don't remember a thing," he wrote, before jokingly noting that he at least didn’t break his recent promise to quit smoking. "So… that’s good I guess?"

Deadmau5 shared a photo of his cat with the caption, “even my cat is disappointed in me,” adding, “Sorry about last night… huge shout out to @zhu for introducing me to whisky and carrying my dumb ass till the bitter end.” He also reflected on the need to reset personally, hinting at plans to refocus on health, quit smoking, find inspiration, and return stronger with new music.

Ironically, the incident comes a year after Deadmau5 had mocked Grimes for her chaotic Coachella set marred by technical difficulties.

At the time, he even sampled audio from Grimes’ awkward moments into his own performance—a move fans are now calling “bittersweet karma.”

Despite the dramatic evening, many fans showed support online, encouraging the DJ to bounce back. Whether or not he returns to Coachella, one thing is certain—Deadmau5 still knows how to make headlines.