‘Dear Uma’ trailer gets a grand launch, film set for release on April 18

Telugu actress Sumaya Reddy is set to shine in her upcoming film Dear Uma, where she takes on the triple role of lead actress, producer, and writer. The film, slated for release on April 18, also stars Prithvi Amber in the male lead, with Nagesh serving as the line producer and Nithin Sai Chandra Reddy as executive producer. The film’s screenplay, dialogues, and direction are by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, with cinematography by Raj Thota and music by the talented Radhan.

The official trailer introduces the film’s socially relevant narrative. The story revolves around two individuals with contrasting dreams – the hero, an aspiring singer, and the heroine, a future doctor. Their journey leads them to uncover flaws in the medical system, with a powerful message about rescuing healthcare from corporate greed. The trailer is packed with emotional moments, gripping action, and impactful dialogues that set the tone for the film.

During the trailer launch, Sumaya expressed her excitement, saying, “I wanted to create meaningful content. It’s been a journey of passion, and I’m grateful to everyone who supported me, especially my mother, who believed in me. I’m thrilled that Radhan Garu agreed to compose music for the film after hearing the story.”

Prithvi Amber, marking his first Telugu film, praised Sumaya’s dedication, saying, “Sumaya handled every role with grace and calm. I’m proud to be part of this project.”

Dear Uma is a film with a socially conscious message, and with a dedicated team behind it, the makers are hopeful that the audience will embrace it upon its release.