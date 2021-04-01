Deepika and Epigamia collaborate to create a range of Chocolate Spreads made from Ghee!

Mumbai: Epigamia, Drums Food International's flagship brand, and Deepika Padukone announced a fresh, preservative-free range of Chocolate Spreads made from Ghee. Deepika, a global movie star and strategic investor in Epigamia, wanted to create a product with her personal imprint. She challenged Epigamia to create one which married taste and health, and went on to craft this product from concept to market. The spread is available in two distinctive flavours - Chocolate Caramel and Dark Chocolate and Orange.



A healthier alternative to everyday spreads, this range replaces unhealthy fats with Omega-3 rich Ghee. The use of traditional and healthy ghee as a base for chocolate spreads makes it a guilt-free option compared to all other spreads.



The brains behind this range, Deepika Padukone said on the launch of the spread, "For as long as I can remember, Ghee has been a key ingredient in the food we eat. Not just for the way it tastes but also for its goodness. And who can deny being a chocolate lover?



So I challenged Epigamia to marry taste and health by bringing together two of my most favourite ingredients!



The journey of crafting these spreads has been absolutely incredible and reinforces my belief that taste and health can truly co-exist; without any compromise."



Rohan Mirchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Epigamia (Drums Food International), added, "At Epigamia, we believe in pushing boundaries. But Deepika really pushed us on this one. We hit several roadblocks while creating the perfect product for her and Epigamia. What you now know as Chocolate Spreads Made from Ghee, is the culmination of months of collaboration, ideation and innovation that's been led by the amazing people, both from Epigamia and Deepika's team!"

The unique flavours of chocolate with caramel and chocolate with a dash of orange are new to the Indian market. These flavours can be spread on anything from bread to idlis to parathas and are not restricted to any cuisine or recipe. Priced at Rs 350 and Rs 200 for a 250gm and 125gm packs respectively, these spreads can be purchased on craftedbydeepika.com as well as other e-commerce platforms.

Launched in June 2015, Epigamia currently available in 38 SKUs across Greek Yogurt, Artisanal Curd, Smoothies, Spreads Made from Ghee, a growing plant-based line containing Coconut Milk based Yogurt and Almond Milk. Available across approximately 14,000 touchpoints in 30 towns, including modern trade chains, e-commerce platforms, and numerous general trade retailers, the brand recently launched its Direct-to-Consumer online platform https://www.epigamia.com/





