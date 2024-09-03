Deepika Padukone delights with pregnancy photoshoot

Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone has set the internet ablaze with her stunning pregnancy photoshoot, just days before she and her husband, Ranveer Singh, welcome their first child. The actress, known for her elegance and charm, shared a series of black-and-white photographs that have left fans in awe.









In the captivating images, Deepika is seen gracefully showcasing her growing baby bump, dressed in a black bra, sweater, and jeans. The photos exude a sense of intimacy and warmth, with Deepika’s radiant smile and undeniable charm stealing the spotlight. Her serene expressions and the natural beauty captured in these shots have made them an instant hit on social media.





Adding to the charm of the photoshoot are the heartwarming moments between Deepika and Ranveer. The couple's deep connection is evident in every frame, from loving embraces to playful smiles, showcasing their bond as they prepare to embark on the journey of parenthood. The images beautifully capture the joy and excitement of this special time in their lives.









As Deepika gets ready for this new chapter, her professional career remains as vibrant as ever. She recently made a splash with her blockbuster appearance in the film “Kalki.” Up next, she is set to reprise her role as ACP Shakti Shetty Bhalerao in the much-anticipated movie “Singham Again,” continuing her streak of powerful performances.









Deepika’s pregnancy photoshoot has not only delighted fans but also highlighted her grace and poise as she embraces motherhood. The actress continues to be a source of inspiration, both in her personal life and on the big screen.







