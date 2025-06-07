Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s ‘AA22xA6’ in a fierce warrior avatar

Deepika Padukone has officially boarded Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi action spectacle, tentatively titled AA22xA6, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead. The announcement was made by Sun Pictures with an electrifying promo video that unveiled Deepika’s character in a never-seen-before avatar, sparking major excitement among fans.

This marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Allu Arjun and her second with director Atlee, following their recent teaming in Jawan. The promo showcases Deepika as a formidable warrior set in a fantasy-sci-fi universe. Clad in a futuristic battle suit and wielding a sword, she’s seen riding a CGI-rendered horse, with motion capture sensors suggesting heavy VFX integration. Her look hints at a physically demanding and action-heavy role, adding a new dimension to her filmography.

Director Atlee is reportedly experimenting with elaborate character designs and visuals, using blue-mat set technology to craft the film’s distinct aesthetic. The ambitious project is being mounted as a pan-India blockbuster, combining large-scale action with science fiction. It also marks Sun Pictures’ debut collaboration with a Telugu superstar, highlighting the film’s expansive vision.

Deepika’s casting comes on the heels of her recent exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which had sparked speculation. While some reports cited her high remuneration demands, others linked it to her desire for lighter schedules after embracing motherhood. Regardless, her entry into AA22xA6 has shifted attention, reinforcing her star power in the pan-India space, especially following her role in Kalki 2898 AD.