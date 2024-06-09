Deepika Padukone’sstriking look from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’unveiled

Actress Deepika Padukone has set pulses racing with her debut in Telugu cinema alongside Prabhas in the highly anticipated pan-world film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. In a newly released poster, Deepika captivates with a fierce gaze, showcasing a distinctive appearance befitting the futuristic narrative of the film.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Ashwini Dutt, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is generating buzz ahead of its trailer launch tomorrow. The trailer premiere is scheduled for 6 PM on June 10th across theaters in Telugu states, heightening anticipation among fans.

Previously, the film teased audiences with posters featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, further intensifying excitement for this ambitious project. Joining Deepika and Prabhas are stalwarts Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, promising a cinematic spectacle set in a future world.