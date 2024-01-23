‘Devara’ actor Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery; need to take a break for recovery

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, set to appear in the Telugu film "Devara: Part 1" alongside Jr NTR, recently underwent minor knee and tricep surgery at a Mumbai hospital. The actor, known for his roles in films like "DilChahta Hai," had the surgery overseen by skilled doctors.

Saif Ali Khan addressed the situation, stating, "It's part of the wear and tear of what we do." Contrary to rumors, it has been confirmed that the tricep surgery was necessary due to an old injury that was triggered during an action sequence in the film.

Taking a well-deserved break for recovery, Saif Ali Khan is ensuring he gets ample rest. The surgery is not expected to impact his participation in the film negatively. In "Devara," where he plays the antagonist under the direction of Siva Koratala, the film is scheduled for a big-screen release in multiple Indian languages on April 5, 2024.