‘Devara’ fever grips: Here is the list of 1 AM shows in Telangana

As the release of Devara draws near, excitement is at an all-time high. With just three days left before its worldwide release, the anticipation surrounding NTR's much-awaited pan-India action drama has intensified, thanks to aggressive promotions and its chart-topping album.

In a recent move, the Telangana government issued a Government Order (GO), permitting a significant hike in ticket prices for the opening day. On November 1, 2024, tickets will be priced at Rs. 295 for single screens and Rs. 413 for multiplexes. For the following nine days, prices will decrease slightly, with single-screen tickets costing Rs. 206 (a Rs. 25 increase) and multiplexes at Rs. 354 (a Rs. 50 hike).

Additionally, 29 special 1 AM shows have been approved in the Nizam region to meet the immense demand. These special screenings will take place in top theaters across Hyderabad, including Sudarshan 35MM and Devi 70MM at RTC X Roads, as well as high-end multiplexes like AMB Cinemas and PVR Nexus Mall.

Sudarshan 35MM (RTC X Roads)

Devi 70MM (RTC X Roads)

Sandhya 35MM (RTC X Roads)

Sandhya 70MM (RTC X Roads)

Vishwanath (Kukatpally)

Mallikarjuna (Kukatpally)

Bramaramba (Kukatpally)

Arjun (Kukatpally)

Sriramulu (Moosapet)

Gokul (Erragadda)

SVC Eswar (Attapur)

SVC Sangeeta (R.C. Puram)

SVC Srilakshmi (Kharmanghat)

Sri Sai Ram (Malkajgiri)

AAA Cinemas (Ameerpet)

AMB Cinemas (Gachibowli)

PVR Nexus Mall (Forum Kukatpally)

AVD Tirumala Complex (Mahabubnagar)

SVC Multiplex (Gadwal)

Prasad Multiplex (NTR Gardens)

Aparna Cinemas (Nallagandla)

Konark (Dilsukhnagar)

B R Hi-Tech (Madhapur)

Sri Tirumala (Khammam)

Vinoda (Khammam)

Sairam (Khammam)

Srinivasa (Khammam)

KPS (Adithya Khammam)

Vitross Cineplex (Miryalaguda)

Advance bookings have already begun, and theaters are reporting a rush for tickets as fans eagerly await the action-packed film directed by Koratala Siva. With NTR in the lead and a strong ensemble cast, Devara is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year.



