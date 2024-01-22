‘Devara’ to face huge challenge in B-town

After the success of the PAN-Indian sensation "RRR," Jr. NTR is collaborating with director Koratala Siva for the action drama "Devara," in which Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead. The makers initially planned a grand multilingual release on April 5. However, the film might face challenges in the Hindi belt as it competes with other big releases.









Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's multistarrer "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is already scheduled for release during Eid 2024. Now, adding to the competition, Ajay Devgn's long-delayed sports drama "Maidaan" is also set to hit the screens during Eid 2024. "Maidaan," based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, is directed by Amrit Sharma and features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and others in pivotal roles.





With two Bollywood biggies releasing during Eid, "Devara" faces a tough challenge in appealing to the Hindi audience. The competition will test whether Jr. NTR's "Devara" can withstand the intense rivalry and emerge victorious in the Hindi heartland.











