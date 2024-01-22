Live
- Mastering AI literacy and digital skills
- 10 predictions for EdTech and higher education ahead of India's Union Budget 2024
- Ram Temple inauguration: Leave of Bihar cops cancelled till Jan 27
- India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from Bengaluru to Mumbai
- Republic Day 2024: Creative decor ideas to infuse patriotic vibes into your home
- Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple, asks Rahul Gandhi
- Iran FM voices readiness to enhance cooperation with Kuwait
- Israel cannot build peace only by military means, two-state solution only way forward: EU
- Govt’s faster testing for electronics to reduce device launch time by half: ICEA
- BJP in Bihar claims police not allowing religious events
Just In
‘Devara’ to face huge challenge in B-town
After the success of the PAN-Indian sensation "RRR," Jr. NTR is collaborating with director Koratala Siva for the action drama "Devara," in which...
After the success of the PAN-Indian sensation "RRR," Jr. NTR is collaborating with director Koratala Siva for the action drama "Devara," in which Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead. The makers initially planned a grand multilingual release on April 5. However, the film might face challenges in the Hindi belt as it competes with other big releases.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's multistarrer "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is already scheduled for release during Eid 2024. Now, adding to the competition, Ajay Devgn's long-delayed sports drama "Maidaan" is also set to hit the screens during Eid 2024. "Maidaan," based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, is directed by Amrit Sharma and features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and others in pivotal roles.
With two Bollywood biggies releasing during Eid, "Devara" faces a tough challenge in appealing to the Hindi audience. The competition will test whether Jr. NTR's "Devara" can withstand the intense rivalry and emerge victorious in the Hindi heartland.