Devi Sri Prasad comes onboard for ‘DNS’

The ambitious project “DNS,” featuring the stellar trio of National Award-winning actor Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, and acclaimed director Sekhar Kammula, kicked off a few days ago. Dhanush actively participated in the shoot, which commenced a day after the project's official launch. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, and presented by Sonali Narang, the film has received the blessings of Shri Narayan Das K Narang.

Excitingly, renowned Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has joined the project to compose the music—an inaugural collaboration with Sekhar Kammula, known for his expertise in creating meaningful and content-rich films. With a track record of delivering sensational soundtracks for content-driven movies, Devi Sri Prasad is expected to craft a chartbuster album for “DNS”.

Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of the female lead, while Niketh Bommi manages cinematography, and Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre serve as production designers. Further details about the cast and crew are anticipated to be unveiled soon, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding this cinematic venture.