‘Devkhel’ review: weak writing, wasted potential

Devkhel, starring Ankush Chaudhari in the lead role, arrives with an intriguing premise—15 serial murders in 15 days and a calm, unassuming cop forced into a psychological and emotional battle. Unfortunately, what could have been a gripping Marathi crime thriller collapses under the weight of stereotypes, weak execution, and an unfocused narrative.

The series introduces Inspector Vishwas Saranjame as a laid-back, almost casual officer, more known for humour than authority. While this character contrast initially feels refreshing, the tonal shift from light-hearted banter to dark crime drama is clumsy and inconsistent. The writing struggles to balance seriousness with satire, making the narrative feel confused rather than layered. The world of Devkhel leans heavily into familiar Marathi television tropes—village politics, domestic abuse, drunk husbands, oppressed women, and power structures rooted in narrow localities—without adding any new perspective or emotional depth.

Ankush Chaudhari does try to elevate the material, especially in scenes where Vishwas loses his calm, but even his performance is restricted by rushed storytelling and shallow character development. The screenplay is the show’s biggest weakness—important plot points feel hurried, transitions are abrupt, and potentially powerful moments lack emotional impact.

Supporting characters are largely underwritten. Actors like Yatin Karyekar and Veena Jamkar are introduced with promise but remain severely underutilized. Prajakta Mali’s character initially shows emotional weight, but her arc, too, fails to reach its potential. Mythological references and symbolic elements appear interesting on paper but feel forced in execution.

Despite a strong concept and capable performers, Devkhel suffers from poor writing, predictable storytelling, and lack of originality. It remains a one-time watch at best—more noise than impact, more promise than payoff.