Dhanush And Venky Atluri's 'Sir' Release Date Is Locked

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Dhanush is all busy with a handful of movies. For the first time, he is doing a straight Telugu movie with the young filmmaker Venky Atluri. Being a bi-lingual, this movie has Samyuktha as the lead actress. The makers already began their digital promotions and dropped the first look poster. Off late, they locked the release date and shared a new poster on social media…

Along with the makers even Samyuktha also shared the new release poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the two new posters, she also wrote, "A slight delay but the wait is worth it. With renewed spirit, We will be bringing #Vaathi #SIRMovie to the theatres on 17 Feb 2023 #VaathiOn17Feb #SIROn17Feb @dhanushkraja #VenkyAtluri @gvprakash @dopyuvraj @NavinNooli @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @SitharaEnts".

In the first poster Dhanush is seen sitting on the steps with swag amid a few students! Coming to the second poster, he is seen sporting in a uniform and thrashing the rowdies.

This movie will hit the theatres next year i.e on 17th February, 2023…

Sir movie is being directed by Venky Kudumula and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash is all set to score the tunes while Dinesh Krishnan.

Speaking about the other movies of Dhanush, he is full busy with a handful of interesting projects. He will be next seen in Vaathi and Captain Miller movies.