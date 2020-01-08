Dhanush impresses in 'Pattaas' trailer

Dhanush whose previous outing 'Asuran' became a hit joined hands with popular director R. S. Durai Senthilkumar after 'Kodi' and is all set to come up with an action entertainer, 'Pattas'.

The film features Mehreen Pirzada as the leading lady and also has Sneha, Nassar, Ramdoss, Ramesh Thilak, George Maryan in key roles. Today, the makers have finally released the theatrical trailer of the film. The 2 minutes video confirmed that Dhanush will play a dual role in this film. Dhanush will appear as a fighter and as a thief in this flick. It seems like Dhanush as a thief is going to entertain the audience and also, the action-packed trailer also impressed the audience.

Sendhil Thyagarajan in association with Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films is producing the film. 'Pattas' is Vivek-Mervin's musical for this film and the film will get released on 16th January.







