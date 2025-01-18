Dhanush’s directorial ‘NEEK’ gets postponed to Feb 21

The makers of Dhanush's directorial Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) have officially announced a delay in its release. Originally scheduled for February 7, 2025, the film will now hit theaters on February 21, 2025.

Sreyas, the director at Wunderbar Films, shared the news in a letter posted on the production house's X timeline. He stated, "Due to recent developments, NEEK is postponed to 21st February 2025. Thank you to everyone for your unconditional love and support. Om Namah Shivaya."

The film features a stellar cast, including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan, among others. While the production house did not specify the exact reasons for the delay, there is speculation that the film’s release was rescheduled due to director Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, which was also set to release on February 7.

NEEK is directed by Dhanush and produced under the banner of Wunderbar Films by his parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja. The film’s music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Leon Britto and editing by G.K. Prasanna.

The film also marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier. Dhanush will make a special guest appearance in a song, along with actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who features in the chart-busting track "Golden Sparrow," which has already garnered over 133 million views on YouTube.