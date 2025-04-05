Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ gets postponed; set for Oct 2025 release

In an unexpected but strategic move, Dhanush’s much-awaited directorial venture Idli Kadai has opted out of its original April 10, 2025 release, avoiding a box office clash with Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly. The Thiruchitrambalam star announced the new release date—October 1, 2025—via social media, much to the delight of his fans.

Directed and headlined by Dhanush, Idli Kadai promises to be a wholesome family entertainer, steering away from the intense action genre he's recently explored. The film reunites Dhanush with Nithya Menen, rekindling the successful chemistry that won hearts in Thiruchitrambalam (2022). This marks Dhanush’s 52nd film as an actor and his fourth outing as a director, while the film’s soundtrack is in the capable hands of composer GV Prakash Kumar.

The teaser poster shows Dhanush as Sivanesan, the owner of a modest eatery called "Idli Kadai," setting the tone for a story rich in emotion and grounded narratives. Ashok Selvan reportedly plays a significant role, and Arun Vijay is rumored to step in as the film’s antagonist, adding layers of intrigue to the ensemble.

The film is jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and newcomer Dawn Pictures, making the latter’s entry into cinema all the more exciting.

Meanwhile, Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, originally scheduled for Pongal, will now release on April 10, 2025. Helmed by Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran, the action thriller features Ajith in a challenging triple role, with Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Dhanush, meanwhile, also has the multilingual socio-drama Kubera in the pipeline. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film boasts a stellar cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh, with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

With Idli Kadai now slated for an October release and Kubera building anticipation across languages, Dhanush continues to embrace versatility—both in front of and behind the camera—cementing his status as one of Indian cinema’s most dynamic storytellers.