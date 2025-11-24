Dharmendra No More: Indian Cinema Bids Its He-Man a Final Goodbye

End of an era. Indian cinema woke up to a heartbreaking void on November 24 as legend Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 after battling age-related health issues; days before his 90th birthday on December 8.

The veteran actor had recently been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 12, where he was briefly placed on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties. Though the family brought him home on doctors’ advice, his condition worsened on November 24. His daughters rushed to be by his side, and an ambulance was seen outside his residence.

Security was also tightened at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where his last rites were performed reportedly around 1:30 PM. Hema Malini was spotted reaching the crematorium centre. The family is yet to issue any official statement.

Fondly called the He-Man of Hindi Cinema, Dharmendra leaves behind a monumental legacy. From Sholay, Dharam Veer, The Burning Train to his bold, refreshing turn in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he redefined stardom across eras. He began his journey with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to charm generations with his charisma, comic timing, action presence, and unmatched screen appeal.

In 2012, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan, a testament to his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema.

Dharmendra will next be seen in the upcoming film Ikkis, based on the life of war hero Arun Khetarpal. The actor plays the role of M.L. Khetarpal, father of the young soldier portrayed by Agastya Nanda, making it a posthumous release for our He-Man. The makers shared this poster featuring Dharmendra as an act of Tribute for our forever hero.

A star of six decades, a cultural icon, and a beloved family man, Dharmendra’s passing marks a profound loss. His legacy, however, will continue to shine on—in films, memories, and the hearts of millions.