Dhoni Must Have Given Fans One Last Chance To Watch His Match: Kichcha Sudeep

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep who has been a part of several Celebrity cricket League matches has written some emotional lines about former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni on social media. Sudeep has said that Dhoni was a wonderful cricketer and a true captain and he never expected the announcement of his retirement so suddenly.



Sudeep has expressed his unhappiness about this announcement. "We have watched Dhoni's last match and never imagined that it would be his last participation in international cricket. Fans should have seen his last match," said Sudeep. Sudeep felt that the legendary cricketer should have given a chance for his fans to give him a grand send-off, and many others have also expressed the same opinion.

Sudeep loves cricket and it is his most favourite game. He used to participate in celebrity cricket League matches and was the captain of the team, Karnataka Bulldozers, which comprises a team of Sandalwood actors. Sudeep has also played at Lord's, the Mecca of cricket in England with many famous cricketers. Many film stars across the country have expressed their dismay on Twitter about Dhoni's retirement. Fans all over the country are wondering who would replace the slot vacated by MS Dhoni. Fans feel that it will take a very long time to find a player of Dhoni's stature.

Meanwhile, Sudeep has wrapped up the shoot of Kotigobba 3 and now gotten busy with his next project Phantom. He will also soon get himself busy with the popular Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss. There are rumours that the show's format may undergo a few changes to comply with the guidelines laid down by the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Let's see what happens.